Weather Story

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue across much of the area again today, especially northern and central portions. Locally heavy rain and minor flooding will continue to be the main threats. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but still slightly below normal for early June with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers will begin to end this evening, becoming isolated over the central basins and the surrounding mountains through the overnight hours tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.