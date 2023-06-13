Weather Story

More of the same today with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most numerous in western Wyoming. Temperatures will continue to be below normal. Somewhat drier air should reduce coverage of storms on Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Juneteenth

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.