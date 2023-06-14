Partly Sunny With a High Near 65

Weather Story

A bit warmer today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, starting in the west and pushing east through the afternoon and evening. The chance of showers and storms continues Thursday and Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Juneteenth

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.