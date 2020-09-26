Weather Story

Cooler today with scattered showers across the north and west this morning. Breezy to windy across southern areas. Tomorrow, much cooler with scattered showers across areas east of the Divide. Windy conditions across Johnson County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight



Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday



Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68.