Many locations will see warmer temperatures today, as well as isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Expect a cool-down tomorrow, with widespread rain and even high elevation snow likely. Rain will be heavy at times across central Wyoming on Monday and Tuesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Memorial Day
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Advertisement - Story continues below...