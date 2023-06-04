Weather Story

Isolated showers continue over portions of the Wind River Basin and western portions of the Bighorn Basin this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area again this afternoon, ending later this evening. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat. Temperatures will be near normal to slightly below normal today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.