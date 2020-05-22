Weather Story

Showers and Snow showers across the west with snow mainly across the western mountains. Snow showers are possible even into the western valleys overnight. A stray shower or two are possible east of the Divide, but otherwise generally dry east with breezy conditions in the usual areas. This weekend, showers and snow showers remain likely across the west and north with colder temperatures expected behind a cold front.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph..

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light northwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 75.