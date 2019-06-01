Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
