Partly Sunny with a High Near 70

Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

