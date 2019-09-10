A potent Pacific weather system will deliver showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, most numerous in the west. Some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail, as well as brief heavy rainfall. This weather system will draw in cooler air resulting in snowfall above 7500 feet or so in the mountains where several inches of snow is expected over the higher mountains tonight through Wednesday night.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
SA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...