Low clouds in Northeast Wyoming, associated with Saturdays cold front, will dissipate later this morning. Meanwhile, an area of showers and thunderstorms will spread across Wyoming today from southwest to northeast. Some of these storms will produce locally heavy rainfall.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
SA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Advertisement - Story continues below...