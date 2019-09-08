Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.