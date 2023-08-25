Weather Story

Increasing moisture will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms today; especially in southern Wyoming. Locally heavy rain and local flooding is possible. Isolated thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.