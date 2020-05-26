Weather Story

Showers and thunderstorms are possible today in the northwest, pushing east Tuesday night and Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms across the north Wednesday will move out by late afternoon. Otherwise, the rest of the week looks to be hot and mainly dry. Record highs are possible next weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.