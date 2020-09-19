Weather Story

It will be smoky again today and Sunday across the Cowboy State. A front will bring cooler temperatures and increased winds. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop across the west and south through the day. Eastern areas have a Red Flag Warning in effect with gusty winds expected.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Widespread haze before 9am. Areas of smoke after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.