Weather Story
It will be smoky again today and Sunday across the Cowboy State. A front will bring cooler temperatures and increased winds. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop across the west and south through the day. Eastern areas have a Red Flag Warning in effect with gusty winds expected.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Widespread haze before 9am. Areas of smoke after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW