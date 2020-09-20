Partly Sunny with a High Near 72

Weather Story

Expect a mainly dry day today with sunshine, some clouds and less smoke. Temperatures will be near seasonal averages. A gusty breeze will develop from near Rock Springs into Casper this afternoon. The next chance of showers will be on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday



Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.