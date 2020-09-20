Partly Sunny with a High Near 72

Weather Story
Expect a mainly dry day today with sunshine, some clouds and less smoke. Temperatures will be near seasonal averages. A gusty breeze will develop from near Rock Springs into Casper this afternoon. The next chance of showers will be on Tuesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Tuesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
