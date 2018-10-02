With moisture moving in from the remnants of Hurricane Rosa, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today, especially over western and southwestern Wyoming. Wednesday will be cooler, drier, and windy over much of the area.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Monday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.
