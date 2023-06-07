Weather Story

Another warm day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.