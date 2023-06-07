Weather Story
Another warm day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
