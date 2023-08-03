Weather Story

More rain and continued cooler than average temperatures this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.