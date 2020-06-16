Weather Story

A dry and seasonable start to the week with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Although not as windy as the weekend, low humidity and a continued gusty wind will bring elevated fire conditions to much of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. A cold front will approach later tonight into Tuesday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures are expected much of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.