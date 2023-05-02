Weather Story

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.