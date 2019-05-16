Warm and breezy today, with scattered to numerous afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Increased winds will lead to Elevated Fire Weather Conditions in portions of central and southern Wyoming today. Afternoon shower activity will continue through the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy.
