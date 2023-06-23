Partly Sunny With a High Near 74

Weather Story

Increasing severe weather threat later this afternoon and evening east of the Divide. Points along and east of the I-25 corridor could experience large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the threat is very low. Severe threat will end towards sunset with only lingering light rain into the overnight hours.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79.