Another critical fire weather day across southern Wyoming, with a Red Flag Warning in effect through this evening. Morning showers across northern Wyoming will give way to a mostly dry day, with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the northwest this evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Tuesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.