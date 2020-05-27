Weather Story

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly across the north. Otherwise, the rest of the week looks to be hot and mainly dry. Record highs are possible next weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.