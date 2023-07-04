Weather Story
Cool temperatures in parts of the state today, while other regions with less cloud cover will be warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Winds become breezy by the late morning, with localized stronger gusts due to any nearby storms
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
