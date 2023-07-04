Weather Story

Cool temperatures in parts of the state today, while other regions with less cloud cover will be warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Winds become breezy by the late morning, with localized stronger gusts due to any nearby storms

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.