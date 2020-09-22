Weather Story

Remaining warm today with sunshine mixing with clouds along with patchy smoke. Isolated mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing, most numerous in southern and western Wyoming. Dry weather will return tomorrow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.