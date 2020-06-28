Weather Story

Mostly cloudy with rain showers spreading through the day today. Scattered strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. There will be showers and cooler temperatures through Wednesday. Drier and warmer for Thursday to the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph..

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Independence Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.