Partly Sunny With a High Near 77

Weather Story

Slightly cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoons, through the weekend. The wetter, active pattern looks to continue into the early part of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.