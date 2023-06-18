Weather Story

An approaching cold front will bring showers and scattered thunderstorms to northwestern Wyoming, with more isolated activity further east and south. A strong wind will develop this afternoon from Rock Springs through Casper. Expect similar conditions on Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.