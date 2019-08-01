Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.