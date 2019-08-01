Partly cloudy skies across the Cowboy State today, with increasing clouds and developing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon lasting late into the evening, and even into Thursday. Some storms may be strong, especially across Johnson and Natrona counties.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
