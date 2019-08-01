Partly Sunny with a High Near 77

By
News Desk
-
78
Views
Partly cloudy skies across the Cowboy State today, with increasing clouds and developing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon lasting late into the evening, and even into Thursday. Some storms may be strong, especially across Johnson and Natrona counties.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday 

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday 

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR