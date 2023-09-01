Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.