A bit cooler today across most of the area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely for portions of northern and southern Wyoming. Gusty winds and low humidities will again create critical fire weather conditions for portions of southern Wyoming. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 PM this evening for these areas. Additionally, smoke from western wildfires may work its way back over the state today.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers after 4pm. Patchy smoke after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Labor Day



Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.