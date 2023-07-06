Weather Story

An approaching weather system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly across the northern half of the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and high wind gusts.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.