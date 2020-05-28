Weather Story

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly across the north. Otherwise, the rest of the week looks to be hot and mainly dry. Record highs are possible next weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76.