Partly Sunny with a High Near 79

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the region through this evening. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Drier and breezy on Sunday with elevated fire conditions in the south and southwest.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
