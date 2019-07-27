Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.