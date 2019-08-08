cattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the area. Stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
