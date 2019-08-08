Partly Sunny with a High Near 81

cattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the area. Stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday 

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday 

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.
