Weather Story

Another not as warm and wetter afternoon and evening in store for Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75.