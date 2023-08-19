Partly Sunny With a High Near 83

Weather Story

Highs today remain around normal, with warmer temperatures east of the Divide. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms begin to develop across the state, especially in the western/northern parts of the state. Showers and thunderstorms may produce brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. A few showers linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

