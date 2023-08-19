Weather Story
Highs today remain around normal, with warmer temperatures east of the Divide. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms begin to develop across the state, especially in the western/northern parts of the state. Showers and thunderstorms may produce brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. A few showers linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
