Weather Story

Highs today remain around normal, with warmer temperatures east of the Divide. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms begin to develop across the state, especially in the western/northern parts of the state. Showers and thunderstorms may produce brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. A few showers linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.