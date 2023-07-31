Weather Story

Starting the work week off not as warm and a bit on the wetter trend that will continue throughout the remainder of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.