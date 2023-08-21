Partly Sunny With a High Near 85

Weather Story

Temperatures east of the Divide will be at or above normal today, with an elevated fire risk for central parts of the state. Winds increase throughout the day with a gust of 30 to 40 mph. Isolated stronger gusts of 50+ mph cannot be ruled out. West of the Divide remains unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may produce periods of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers between noon and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 80.