Weather Story
Expect a warm to hot day today, with the hottest temperatures in the Big Horn Basin. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in western and southern Wyoming, spreading northward tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
