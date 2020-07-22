Weather Story

Expect a warm to hot day today, with the hottest temperatures in the Big Horn Basin. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in western and southern Wyoming, spreading northward tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.