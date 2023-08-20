Weather Story

Scattered showers periodically throughout the day across the far western/northwestern parts of the state. East of the Divide remains mainly dry, with an isolated shower possible this morning. Highs remain at or above average, with warmer temperatures east of the Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.