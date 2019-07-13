Partly Sunny with a High Near 86

Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected today. Some storms may become quite strong, especially across northern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers between 11am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

