Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected today. Some storms may become quite strong, especially across northern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers between 11am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89.