Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, with the best chances across western and northern Wyoming. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.