Weather Story

A lovely day for most of the Cowboy State today. Temperatures will range from the 80s to low 90s. Central and northern parts of the state will see mostly sunny skies. At the same time, southern areas see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.