Partly Sunny with a High Near 88

Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected over the north and east. The strongest storms are most likely north of a line from Meeteetse to Casper.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

