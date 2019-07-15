Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected over the north and east. The strongest storms are most likely north of a line from Meeteetse to Casper.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.