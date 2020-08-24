Partly Sunny with a High Near 89

Weather Story

Today will feature near record heat along with smoky skies. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible in the west and southwest. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms both days.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers after 5pm. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Widespread smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.