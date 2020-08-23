Weather Story

Hot and smoky conditions will occur again today. Conditions will be mainly dry, with elevated fire danger across the area. Virga showers, with gusty winds, will develop this afternoon across the south.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers between 4pm and 5pm. Widespread smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.