Weather Story

A mix of clouds and sun and remaining hot today. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect similar conditions Monday and Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90.