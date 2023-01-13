Partly Sunny With High Near 30

Weather Story
Mostly cloudy and dry, with warmer temperatures for many locations today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 6 mph becoming north in the evening.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
