Partly Sunny With High Near 30

Weather Story

Mostly cloudy and dry, with warmer temperatures for many locations today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 6 mph becoming north in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.