Partly Sunny With High Near 30

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western mountains from noon Sunday to 10 AM MST Monday. 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible. This will be wet, heavy snow and will pose an avalanche risk.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.